Create New Account
IDF releases new footage of Massive Airstrikes in Gaza Strip
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
965 Subscribers
52 views
Published 15 hours ago

 IDF releases new footage of massive airstrikes in Gaza Strip

Adding:

13 hostages were killed during Israeli strikes on Gaza, including foreign citizens, according to the Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas)

and

⚡️The Israel Defense Forces told Fox News that infantry units and tanks entered the Gaza Strip on Friday to conduct local raids and this is not the start of a ground operation.




Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket