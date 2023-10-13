IDF releases new footage of massive airstrikes in Gaza Strip
Adding:
13 hostages were killed during Israeli strikes on Gaza, including foreign citizens, according to the Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas)
and
⚡️The Israel Defense Forces told Fox News that infantry units and tanks entered the Gaza Strip on Friday to conduct local raids and this is not the start of a ground operation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.