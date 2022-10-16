Create New Account
War Stories From The Korean War Of Our Fathers (A Tragic Comedy)...
Golgotha's144,000
Published a month ago |

   My Dad only told these stories in a video he made when dying because I was in prison and he knew I would never see him again. I'm so thankful to have them and they're actually very funny along with being tragic.

     korean war, fathers and sons, greatest generation,

korean wargreatest generationfathers and sons

