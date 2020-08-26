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Understanding the Political Scenario of India, Canada, Japan, USA, Australia
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18 views • August 26, 2020
Decades old but the playbook never changes. This expert talks about the technique used to takeover a country or society as is happening right now in your country. He explains how easily it can be countered at each phase however if left unchecked the only way to overcome such an invasion is with the military. Sounds like a Q-drop? Watch and learn.
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