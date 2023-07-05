Create New Account
Kiev to strike Zaporozhye power plant with dirty-bomb missile on July 5 – Moscow
According to the adviser to the General Director of nuclear plant operations agency Rosenergoatom, Ukraine is planning to strike the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant overnight on 5 July, with a missile containing a nuclear dirty-bomb warhead.

RT’s Steve Sweeney has more details.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
kievfalse flag attack planzaporozhye power plant

