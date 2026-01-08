15 Day Prophecy In Revelation. 10 Kings Have Power One Hour With Beast. Ellen White & SDA Prophecy

The book of Revelation speaks of a 15 Day Prophecy. Seventh Day Adventists have been sharing this Bible Prophecy for years. Ellen White was manifesting the Prophetic Gift at the start of the Advent Movement. Elijah will manifest this gift at the end of the Advent Movement.





2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp1OvsDDscI





SDA Prophecy Fulfills! Pope Francis Dies @ 88. 1st Jesuit Pope Ever Met With Vice President JD Vance https://youtu.be/cHnb-RYG60k





Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy https://youtu.be/VFCltWQE0hw





Donald Trump Assassination Dreams. Slavery Returns In Southern States. Chaos Coming To America https://youtu.be/UMnjCBRHiOk





Revelation 17:8-14 The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition: and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is. And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth. And there are seven kings: five are fallen, and one is, and the other is not yet come; and when he cometh, he must continue a short space. And the beast that was, and is not, even he is the eighth, and is of the seven, and goeth into perdition. And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast. These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.





Revelation 12:17 And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.





