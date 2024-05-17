5/16/24 Putin/China Military Pact, Bilderberg 2024, Paris QR Codes, Cohen Lies- Mistrial?

5/16/24: Today, Putin and Xi signed a military agreement during China visit. The Bilderberg gathering to be held over Mem weekend in Madrid, AI surveillance and applications predicted to be central in their plans coming up to the election. Paris roles out QR codes for travel throughout the city and the Vatican holds a press conference concerning Guidelines for Apparitions, as Russia and China employ Blue Beam level tech in launching virtual images ....and much more!





Putin and Xi new military agreement: details not yet released:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/16/vladimir-putin-xi-jinping-announce-plans-strengthen-military-ties-beijing





Bilderberg 2024, Madrid, Spain:

https://americanfreepress.net/bilderberg-2024-found-spain/





Vatican Releases new Guidelines on Apparitions:

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2024/05/13/marian-apparitions-vatican-medjugorje-247919





Jeff Zeintz, Biden C.o.S., the new Handler, who is responsible for (lethally?) jabbing 65% of Americans:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/who-is-jeff-zients-incoming-white-house-chief-staff-2023-01-23/





Comer: Biden crime family new bank accounts- foreign nationals payments:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/comer-finds-new-biden-family-bank-accounts-issues/





Michael Cohen admits to perjury 6X today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/shocking-coercion-prosecutors-allegedly-threatened-convicted-perjurer-michael/





Desantis bans Offshore Wind Farms in FL:

https://fortune.com/2024/05/16/florida-gov-desantis-bill-ban-power-generating-wind-turbines-offshore-coastline/





FAA Reauthorization Act will promote Digital ID's under the guise of migrant flyers:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/faa-reauthorization-bill-approves-digital-ids/





Gov Abbott pardons Daniel Perry:

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/4668940-texas-greg-abbott-pardons-army-sergeant-who-sentenced-25-years-after-murdering-blm-protester/





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!