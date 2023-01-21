Maria Zeee Uncensored Dr. Heather Gessling - Big Pharma MASS Exodus & Parallel Health System

Maria Zeee Uncensored
January 20, 2023
Dr. Heather Gessling, COO for the Chief Medical Board of the Wellness Company, joins Maria for a discussion on why there is an immediate need for a parallel health system with brainwashed doctors and big pharma running rampant in our society.
As people lose trust in the existing health care system, new, better systems emerge.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26gdw6-live-8-uncensored-dr.-heather-gessling-big-pharma-mass-exodus-and-parallel-.html
