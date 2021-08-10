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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. August 9, "WHO's Shh*t is hitting the Fan" 1st hour.
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41 views • August 10, 2021
Another insider Exposure of what's been happening in this world to try to destroy our society. More great insights from Prof. Jim, Scott and Holly.
It seems that the CDC WHO warped 'quasi-Vaccine" is the cause of most of the variant health problems spiking now! This unwarranted* masked, distanced, lock-downed power-grab is being exposed by emerging evidences of being a monstrous 'crime against humanity!" *Unwarranted by health and population statistics.
Our TvNI programs are Truth and "Information Dominant." (Mike Lindell's new term)
It seems that the CDC WHO warped 'quasi-Vaccine" is the cause of most of the variant health problems spiking now! This unwarranted* masked, distanced, lock-downed power-grab is being exposed by emerging evidences of being a monstrous 'crime against humanity!" *Unwarranted by health and population statistics.
Our TvNI programs are Truth and "Information Dominant." (Mike Lindell's new term)
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