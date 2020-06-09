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In 2011 Dr. Siegel Reassured America
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18 views • June 09, 2020
Was no one listening? In 1918 we didn't have antiviral drugs, antibiotics, vaccines, ICUs or ventilators. We did have thousands of Ham Operators - inventive youngsters that were interfering with the official aerograms of the government. (more here https://earlyradiohistory.us/sec012.htm) The Spanish Flu is said to have begun in Kansas. Interesting article here: The Amateur Radio Voice of the National WWI Museum and Memorial (https://www.theworldwar.org/amateurradio)
The Nation (https://www.thenation.com/authors/dr-marc-siegel/) describes Dr. Marc Siegel as a practicing internist and an associate professor of medicine and a fellow in the Master Scholars Society at New York University School of Medicine. He is a weekly columnist for the New York Daily News, a frequent contributor to the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and The Nation. He is a member of the board of contributors at USA Today. He appears frequently on CNN, the Fox News Channel, and the NBC Today Show. He is the author of False Alarm: the Truth About the Epidemic of Fear and most recently, Bird Flu: Everything You Need to Know about the Next Pandemic (Wiley).
The Nation (https://www.thenation.com/authors/dr-marc-siegel/) describes Dr. Marc Siegel as a practicing internist and an associate professor of medicine and a fellow in the Master Scholars Society at New York University School of Medicine. He is a weekly columnist for the New York Daily News, a frequent contributor to the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and The Nation. He is a member of the board of contributors at USA Today. He appears frequently on CNN, the Fox News Channel, and the NBC Today Show. He is the author of False Alarm: the Truth About the Epidemic of Fear and most recently, Bird Flu: Everything You Need to Know about the Next Pandemic (Wiley).
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