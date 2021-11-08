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CDC ENDORSES PFIZER VACCINE FOR KIDS AGE 5-11 YRS OLD! EVIL AT IT'S HIGHEST LEVEL
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40 views • November 08, 2021
THE NEXT LEVEL IS GOING TO BE 3 YEAR OLDS, AND THEN 6 MONTH OLD BABIES. IM DONE THIS IS EVIL AT IT'S HIGHEST LEVEL YOU MEAN TO TELL ME YALL ARE JUST GOING TO SIT BACK AND WATCH PARENTS KILL THEIR OWN KIDS, IT'S THE END.
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