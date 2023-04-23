Create New Account
FLASHBACK: 5 Stupid Ideas Governments Actually Tried (2017)
Published Yesterday |
April 22, 2023

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/stupidideas

Ask anyone who's ever worked in the public sector: With a never-ending stream of taxpayer money and no competition in sight, governments are a breeding ground for stupid ideas. In fact, coming up with a list of all the idiocy that governments have inflicted on the world would be an impossible task, so let's just narrow it down to five really stupid government ideas.

