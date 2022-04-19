© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Microplastics are Everywhere, Including in Your Body
Follow
0
Share
Report
204 views • April 19, 2022
Two recent studies have shown the microplastics, tiny pieces of plastic by definition less than 5 mm but can be microscopic, have been found deep in the tissues of most humans. One study from the Netherlands found microplastic particles in the bloodstream of 77% of healthy volunteers. Another study looked at the lung tissue of patients undergoing surgery and found 84% of the samples contained plastic.
Another study by the University of Newcastle, Australia estimated that the average person is eating about 5 grams of plastic per week - that's the equivalent of one credit card. But plastic also gets into the body via the airways. Aren't you glad you've been forced to wear plastic-containing face masks over your mouth and nose for the last 2 years? Animal studies have found that inhaled plastics quickly make their way from the lungs to the heart and spleen, as well as to the deep organs of the fetus in pregnant animals, including the fetal liver, lungs, kidney and brain.
It would be one thing if these plastic particles wer benign, but they have been shown to damage human cells, although the extent of the damage at this point is unknown. Some studies have shown "coronary dysfunction, vascular perturbations, negative reproductive health outcomes, and neurological outcomes after maternal inhalation of engineered nanomaterials during pregnancy." It's also speculated to cause gut dysbiosis, greater oxidative stress and neurotoxicity. And this isn't even getting into the endocrine disrupting chemicals and carcinogens plastic loves to absorb and carry.
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the ubiquity and dangers of microplastics.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Another study by the University of Newcastle, Australia estimated that the average person is eating about 5 grams of plastic per week - that's the equivalent of one credit card. But plastic also gets into the body via the airways. Aren't you glad you've been forced to wear plastic-containing face masks over your mouth and nose for the last 2 years? Animal studies have found that inhaled plastics quickly make their way from the lungs to the heart and spleen, as well as to the deep organs of the fetus in pregnant animals, including the fetal liver, lungs, kidney and brain.
It would be one thing if these plastic particles wer benign, but they have been shown to damage human cells, although the extent of the damage at this point is unknown. Some studies have shown "coronary dysfunction, vascular perturbations, negative reproductive health outcomes, and neurological outcomes after maternal inhalation of engineered nanomaterials during pregnancy." It's also speculated to cause gut dysbiosis, greater oxidative stress and neurotoxicity. And this isn't even getting into the endocrine disrupting chemicals and carcinogens plastic loves to absorb and carry.
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the ubiquity and dangers of microplastics.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.