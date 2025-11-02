Excalibur 2555 A.D. (1997, Playstation)

is an action-adventure developed by British company Tempest Software and published by Sir-Tech (in North America), British company Telstar Electronic Studios (in Europe) and Imagineer (in Japan). the game also came out for PC. The wizard Merlin sends his apprentice, Beth, into the future to get back the sword.



In the far future, raiders use a time machien to travel to England in hte Middle Ages and steal the sword Excalibur.



The game is divided into levels. There is no save feature, you can only use passwords which you get after completing a level. Beth can run, use and pick up objects, and use the object currently selected in the inventory. There are objects which cane be eaten to regain health, and objects needed to solve puzzles. You can also combine objects in the inventory screen. Beth is equipped with a broadsword. In order to fight, have to switch into a combat mode. In combat mode, Beth walks more slowly, and she can block or slash from the left, the right or from above. You can also charge your slash for a short time to do more damage.

