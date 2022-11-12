Create New Account
SHOULD US OFFICIALS AND PHARMA EXECS BE CHARGED WITH CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY?
GalacticStorm
Published 17 days ago
EPOCH TV: Over the Target with Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith

The U.S. elites who pushed COVID-19 regulations want forgiveness for the punishment they inflicted on middle-class Americans. Schools closed. Children hurt. Businesses destroyed. Families and communities split. And worse—patients were denied early treatment to force experimental vaccines on the entire country. And now Americans want to bring those responsible to justice.

In this eye-opening new episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith demand accountability for crimes committed in the name of public health.

