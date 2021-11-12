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Why I Think All Exemptions From the COVID -19 Injection are Morally Unjust?
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61 views • November 12, 2021
Why I Think All Exemptions From the COVID-19 Injection are Morally Unjust? In other words why I The Mystic Philosopher think that all exemptions from COVID-19 maim and kill shot Injections are wrong. And why there should be no exception given; but only choice should and must be given. Please listen, full-joy and give your feed-forward.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesgovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilconstitutional rightselitistglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicmandatory covid-19 vaccinationvaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deaththe battle for our mindsthe battle for our souls
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