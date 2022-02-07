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Why the Great Reset Is No Longer a Conspiracy Theory | Glenn Beck | POLITICS | Rubin Report
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182 views • February 07, 2022
From The Rubin Report
Soros,
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Blaze Media Co-Founder Glenn Beck about his new book “The Great Reset”, discrimination of unvaccinated people, why the government wants to silence Joe Rogan, and how the push for school vaccine mandates is turning off liberal voters. First, Glenn shares some chilling polling data about what Democrats think should be done with the unvaccinated. He also explains how the COVID pandemic has made “The Great Reset” a reality. He explains what it is and how people like George Soros and Klaus Schwab exert their influence over politicians like Joe Biden. He explains how the Davos agenda is being pushed as a part of the recovery process from the pandemic, but it is fascism in disguise. Next, Glenn shares how social credit score systems like those put in place by the communist party of China are already here. He explains what an ESG score is and how this tool for evaluating businesses is being used for the social monitoring of US citizens and can be linked to vaccine passports. He explains how the China social credit system has been used to eliminate dissent and control its citizens which is what all governments are interested in doing. He gives the example of the targeting of Joe Rogan. Spotify and Rogan are being targeted because they make it too easy to question the official narrative. Glenn also explains how the build back better agenda is not just being pushed in the US but in other countries around the globe. Finally, Glenn shares what he thinks liberals got right about futuristic dystopias that conservative got wrong. He also explains why governments are prioritizing silencing dissent and how Democrats are turning off voters by pushing vaccines for kids.
Soros,
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Blaze Media Co-Founder Glenn Beck about his new book “The Great Reset”, discrimination of unvaccinated people, why the government wants to silence Joe Rogan, and how the push for school vaccine mandates is turning off liberal voters. First, Glenn shares some chilling polling data about what Democrats think should be done with the unvaccinated. He also explains how the COVID pandemic has made “The Great Reset” a reality. He explains what it is and how people like George Soros and Klaus Schwab exert their influence over politicians like Joe Biden. He explains how the Davos agenda is being pushed as a part of the recovery process from the pandemic, but it is fascism in disguise. Next, Glenn shares how social credit score systems like those put in place by the communist party of China are already here. He explains what an ESG score is and how this tool for evaluating businesses is being used for the social monitoring of US citizens and can be linked to vaccine passports. He explains how the China social credit system has been used to eliminate dissent and control its citizens which is what all governments are interested in doing. He gives the example of the targeting of Joe Rogan. Spotify and Rogan are being targeted because they make it too easy to question the official narrative. Glenn also explains how the build back better agenda is not just being pushed in the US but in other countries around the globe. Finally, Glenn shares what he thinks liberals got right about futuristic dystopias that conservative got wrong. He also explains why governments are prioritizing silencing dissent and how Democrats are turning off voters by pushing vaccines for kids.
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