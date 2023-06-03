Elon Comes up HERO for Free Speech -- Leftist Termites Squashed in Process

Elon Musk proves himself a defender of free speech, not only allowing "what is a woman" to be shared and stream on Twitter, overriding his trust and safety department, the leftist termites remaining in Twitter's woodwork, but pins, "what is a woman?" To his personal Twitter page. It is nice to see free speech have at least one victory.#ElonMusk #Twitter #whatisawoman #mattwalsh #dailywire #freespeech
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.