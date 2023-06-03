Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Comes up HERO for Free Speech -- Leftist Termites Squashed in Process
26 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

Elon Musk proves himself a defender of free speech, not only allowing "what is a woman" to be shared and stream on Twitter, overriding his trust and safety department, the leftist termites remaining in Twitter's woodwork, but pins, "what is a woman?" To his personal Twitter page. It is nice to see free speech have at least one victory.#ElonMusk #Twitter #whatisawoman #mattwalsh #dailywire #freespeech


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
censorshipbill of rightsfirst amendmentelon muskjordan petersonfree-speechdaily wiretermitematt walshwhat is a womantwitter headquarterstrust and safetyelon musk what is a womanjeremy boringtrust and safety resignationtwitter resignationpinned tweetelon musk pinned tweetfree speech battleleft a suppression

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket