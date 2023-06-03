Elon Comes up HERO for Free Speech -- Leftist Termites Squashed in Process

Elon Musk proves himself a defender of free speech, not only allowing "what is a woman" to be shared and stream on Twitter, overriding his trust and safety department, the leftist termites remaining in Twitter's woodwork, but pins, "what is a woman?" To his personal Twitter page. It is nice to see free speech have at least one victory.#ElonMusk #Twitter #whatisawoman #mattwalsh #dailywire #freespeech





