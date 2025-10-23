Ex-Real Madrid & Everton winger Drenthe suffers stroke

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Real Madrid and Everton winger Royston Drenthe is in hospital after suffering a stroke.
The 38-year-old ex-Netherlands international was admitted to hospital on Friday.
The news was announced by FC de Rebellen, an agency which represents former footballers including Drenthe.
A statement read: "Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke.
"Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery."
Drenthe began his professional career with Feyenoord before moving to Real Madrid in 2007, winning the La Liga title a year later.
He went on loan to Everton in 2011-12 and spells at other clubs included Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.
A statement from Everton on X read: "Everyone at Everton wishes Royston Drenthe a full and speedy return to full health after reports he's been taken to hospital."
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cz7peq9evywo
