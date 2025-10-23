BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ex-Real Madrid & Everton winger Drenthe suffers stroke
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10122 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
74 views • 2 days ago

Former Real Madrid and Everton winger Royston Drenthe is in hospital after suffering a stroke.

The 38-year-old ex-Netherlands international was admitted to hospital on Friday.

The news was announced by FC de Rebellen, an agency which represents former footballers including Drenthe.

A statement read: "Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke.

"Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery."

Drenthe began his professional career with Feyenoord before moving to Real Madrid in 2007, winning the La Liga title a year later.

He went on loan to Everton in 2011-12 and spells at other clubs included Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

A statement from Everton on X read: "Everyone at Everton wishes Royston Drenthe a full and speedy return to full health after reports he's been taken to hospital."

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cz7peq9evywo

Mirrored - japani news6

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
strokevaxxroyston drenthe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy