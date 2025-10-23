Ex-Real Madrid & Everton winger Drenthe suffers stroke

Former Real Madrid and Everton winger Royston Drenthe is in hospital after suffering a stroke.

The 38-year-old ex-Netherlands international was admitted to hospital on Friday.

The news was announced by FC de Rebellen, an agency which represents former footballers including Drenthe.

A statement read: "Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke.

"Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery."

Drenthe began his professional career with Feyenoord before moving to Real Madrid in 2007, winning the La Liga title a year later.

He went on loan to Everton in 2011-12 and spells at other clubs included Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

A statement from Everton on X read: "Everyone at Everton wishes Royston Drenthe a full and speedy return to full health after reports he's been taken to hospital."

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cz7peq9evywo

