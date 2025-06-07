BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JD Vance Dismisses Gaza Genocide Accusations on Theo Von Podcast - says he doesn’t believe the assault on Gaza constitutes genocide
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1272 followers
152 views • 22 hours ago

 JD Vance Dismisses Gaza Genocide Accusations on Theo Von Podcast

JD Vance was recently a guest on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, where he was confronted over U.S. support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Von criticized the campaign as a massacre and said he has called it a genocide, accusing the U.S. of putting Israel’s interests ahead of its own.

Vance pushed back, saying he doesn’t believe the assault on Gaza constitutes genocide. He then abruptly pivoted to the war in Ukraine — a conflict that bears little resemblance to the savage, U.S.-backed devastation being unleashed on Gaza.

Adding, propaganda or true?: 

Iran Seizes Zionist Nuclear Secrets in Major Intelligence Operation

Iranian intelligence has obtained a large volume of sensitive documents from the Israeli regime, including thousands related to its nuclear program, according to IRIB News.

The documents were reportedly extracted from the occupied territories and moved to secure locations in Iran. The operation took place recently but was not disclosed earlier due to the scale of the material and the need to ensure secure transfer.

Sources cited by IRIB said the data includes images, videos, and files that require significant time to process due to their volume. The contents are reported to be strategic in nature and pertain directly to Israel’s nuclear infrastructure.

