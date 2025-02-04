Using Pluto Phases: A Better Way To Live

The Leo Phase, from 2003 to 2016, showed the characteristics of the sign Leo.





Leo is creative, funny, happy, optimistic, courageous, adventurous, etc.





Hence it would be be wise to be in professions or industries that were in such fields, like comedy, entertainment, travel, advertising, etc. during this time.





Next comes the Virgo Phase, from 2017 to 2032, showed the characteristics of the sign Virgo.





Virgo is cautious, critical, analytical and meticulous.





Hence during this time it would be wise to be in professions or industries that were in such fields, like accounting, record-keeping, health, safety and hygiene.





Next we have the Libra Phase, from 2033 to 2054, which showed the characteristics of the sign Libra.





Libra is social, charming, friendly, intelligent and idealistic.





Hence during this time it would be beneficial to be in professions or industries that were in such fields, like public relations, event management, artificial intelligence, social clubs, libraries, etc.





Beyond this broad and general understanding of how society changes according to the Pluto Phases you also have your own particular best profession based on your zodiac sign during each Pluto Phase.





To learn more about the Pluto Phases visit my website lifeprediction.net