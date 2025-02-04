BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Using Pluto Phases: A Better Way To Live
Reality
Reality
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 3 months ago

The Leo Phase, from 2003 to 2016, showed the characteristics of the sign Leo.


Leo is creative, funny, happy, optimistic, courageous, adventurous, etc.


Hence it would be be wise to be in professions or industries that were in such fields, like comedy, entertainment, travel, advertising, etc. during this time.


Next comes the Virgo Phase, from 2017 to 2032, showed the characteristics of the sign Virgo.


Virgo is cautious, critical, analytical and meticulous.


Hence during this time it would be wise to be in professions or industries that were in such fields, like accounting, record-keeping, health, safety and hygiene.


Next we have the Libra Phase, from 2033 to 2054, which showed the characteristics of the sign Libra.


Libra is social, charming, friendly, intelligent and idealistic.


Hence during this time it would be beneficial to be in professions or industries that were in such fields, like public relations, event management, artificial intelligence, social clubs, libraries, etc.


Beyond this broad and general understanding of how society changes according to the Pluto Phases you also have your own particular best profession based on your zodiac sign during each Pluto Phase.


To learn more about the Pluto Phases visit my website lifeprediction.net

Keywords
astrologyeconomyjobemploymentplutoprofession
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy