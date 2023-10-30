attered By War, Desperate Gaza Residents Loot UN Warehouses Amid Israeli Onslaught | Watch

Desperate Gazans have resorted to looting UN warehouses containing humanitarian aid. People stole flour and other basic needs in a sign that Gazans have reached a breaking point. Over 100 trucks carrying aid have crossed to Gaza but officials say the supplies are insufficient.
