Battered By War, Desperate Gaza Residents Loot UN Warehouses Amid Israeli Onslaught
White Knight
Published 21 hours ago

Desperate Gazans have resorted to looting UN warehouses containing humanitarian aid. People stole flour and other basic needs in a sign that Gazans have reached a breaking point. Over 100 trucks carrying aid have crossed to Gaza but officials say the supplies are insufficient.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

