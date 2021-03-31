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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0054 - Adam Haner - Clip of object being thrown at Adam
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10 views • March 31, 2021
Adam pulled over his truck to help someone who said that they had their backpack stolen. A black woman walked up and hit him, so he got back in his truck. His girlfriend Tammie got out of the truck and was knocked to the ground and beaten, before getting back into the truck. They then tried to flee, but the truck crashed a short distance away. Adam was then pulled from his truck and attacked, before being told to sit down. Love then ran up to Adam and kicked him in the head, knocking him unconscious.
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