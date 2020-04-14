United Nations Wants 10 Percent of World’s Income to Fight COVID19!?

Avowed socialist and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has announced the creation of a global fund meant to address the coronavirus pandemic. He is asking for all nations to contribute the equivalent of 10 percent of all global GDP to fund a gigantic “human-centered, innovative and coordinated stimulus package,” which would be administered by a global authority, presumably the UN itself.



“A large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response amounting to at least 10 per cent of global GDP is needed now more than ever. This crisis is truly global. It is in everyone’s interest to ensure that developing countries have the best chance of managing this crisis, or COVID-19 will risk becoming a long-lasting brake on economic recovery,” the UN report states.



“The new coronavirus disease is attacking societies at their core, claiming lives and people’s livelihoods,” Guterres said.



The plan — entitled Shared Responsibility, Global Solidarity: Responding to the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 — would entrust the UN (or another globalist entity yet to be named) with approximately $8.7 trillion, which it would supposedly use to fight and eradicate the coronavirus and address other problems that have resulted from the virus.



The UN’s current budget is approximately $3 billion. The $8.7 trillion would be 2,900 times greater than its current budget.



The plan calls for a massive global stimulus in order to “restore confidence in the future.”