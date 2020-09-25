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AT. MMS: How long are you supposed to take Chlorine Dioxide? (Is there an end?)
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1920 views • September 25, 2020
The quick answer to this question is, I would suggest at least 6-8 weeks. I recomend three phases...Startup Procedure1-2-weeks, Protocol 1000 3-weeks and then Maintenance Schedule 2-4 weeks. However, I also talk about some of the longer term benefits of taking it indeffinately.
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