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Complete Documentary Of What Is Happening In this World.
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187 views • November 09, 2021
Media as an arm of the Intelligence Community. The Elite will never educate you of how to overthrow them. They crate a PROBLEM, to get a REACTION, then provide the SOLUTION, over and over again. Covid-19 and PCR Test. Political correctness is their tool of tyranny. Shadow Government. The Elite and Bankers are bee keepers. Their biggest concern is Populism. The Great Reset and project 2030.
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