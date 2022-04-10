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Mel K & Fly Over Conservatives Deep Dive Into Hunter Biden & What The Laptop Tells Us (Part 2) ICYMI
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41 views • April 10, 2022
Mel joins The Fly Over Conservatives family for part 2 of a deep dive into what we can discern about the information that can be found on Hunter Biden and the morass of evils and deals that should concern every American. Warning some material may be upsetting. We must uncover the truth to bring darkness to light. God Wins!
Part 1 here:
https://rumble.com/vzu2g5-foc-hunter-pt-1.html
www.themelkshow.com
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.
Part 1 here:
https://rumble.com/vzu2g5-foc-hunter-pt-1.html
www.themelkshow.com
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.
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