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What?! Is this KALE and Sweet POTATO stew EASY? | Berkeley Chefs
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92 views • December 26, 2020
Welcome back! If you're new here make sure to subscribe to our channel! In today's video Jenny will be showing you how to make this TASTY stew!
↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/kale-and-sweet-potato-stew/
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
#berkeleychefs #sweetpotato #lentil
↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/kale-and-sweet-potato-stew/
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
#berkeleychefs #sweetpotato #lentil
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