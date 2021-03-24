Permaculture Design Course 2021 (Geoff Lawton) - 1.6 – Permaculture in Landscape & Society

(00:00 )1.5 – Evolution from Contemporary Agriculture to a Permaculture



When we convert farms from the contemporary industrial agricultural model to conservationist permaculture systems, 70% of the land becomes a permanent ecosystem. This systems—as nature does—primarily culminates in trees. The farm, then, must adopt a different accounting mechanisms, moving beyond a simple economic report of what is spent and earned. This system will also monitor more: the amount of energy used in relation to what it produces, the effects of the system on the environment, and the high quality social outputs, like meaningful employment and quality food. As time passes, the new system increases in value.

-------------------------------------------------

(02:18) 1.6 – Permaculture in Landscape & Society



Learning Objectives -- At the end of this video you will be able to:

- Recognize how the permaculture ethics can be applied to all we do

- Illustrate how landscapes and society are rearranged by permaculture design, such as urban agricultural systems, soil creation, and food miles

- Define a sustainable system

- Give specific examples of successful permaculture projects on a macro-level



Brief Overview:



Permaculture design thinking contributes to changes within social landscapes as you define where your local, regional and biosphere-specific resources come from. Although we look to the past and learn from traditions that worked closely with nature, our focus is very much on the present; it is about integrating the wisdom of the past with present and future needs in mind.



Key Takeaways:



- Permaculture with its ethics can be applied to whatever we do

- Permaculture design concentrates primarily on areas that are already settled

- Currently, almost all agricultural lands need a complete redesign

- Most of our needs can come from urban and permanent urban agricultural systems close to where we live, supplying the needs locally by the people with local engagement

- Soil cultivation in gardens is extremely fast: We can produce two inches in a garden every year.

- We need to cultivate a deep appreciation of all living systems

- A sustainable system by definition produces more than it consumes

- In permaculture, we look at increasing surplus while increasing diversity and fertility

- In the macro-space, permaculture design has moved into degraded areas where broadacre systems have broken down

- The urban space per square yard/meter is much more productive than rural: the smaller the land, the higher the production.

- We need to aim for minimum land use coupled with maximum diversity and maximum nutrition

- We need minimum food miles, minimum food time and no food guilt

------------------------------------------

(11:57) 1.7 – From Patterns to Process: The Flow of Design Thinking



Patterning is central to design. It begins with contemplating how to efficiently create and regulate flow, function and yield while using minimal resources. We reach effective patterns by processes of selection, assembly, and site consideration. This leads to energy and production flows that we can observe for feedback on our designs. First, we reflect on the organic elements (humans, plants, animals), inorganic elements (materials, fuels, technology), and social elements (laws, economy, community) in our designs. Then, we can begin shaping the earth, creating our water supply, and planting in patterns. Through observation, the site will demonstrate what adjustments are required for better output, helping us to evolve the system into something more refined. Finally, we can teach others to replicate these patterns.