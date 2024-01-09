Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DMT and QHHT Encounters with Mantis Beings: Is Earth being Farmed by Insectoid Aliens?
channel image
Sergeant Schultz
141 Subscribers
144 views
Published Yesterday

Sources: Quantum Healing with Tena & Karen "Are We Being Farmed by Insectoid Aliens?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59i8mWDFOdg

Beyond the Veil "My Encounter with Ayahuasca Demons and DMT Demonic Possession VIDEO"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gdRZXNN-EM

Saturnarium "Ayahuasca Nightmare: Machine Elves and Bad Trip (Again!)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlwB9DWFrIc

HISTORY "Teen Girl Abducted By Praying Mantis Aliens｜Ancient Aliens"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZyO9ulx6Y8


Article: Are we being farmed by Insectoid aliens? http://tinyurl.com/4b32tdrw



FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

Keywords
deathaliensalienufomind controlmeditationmatrixdmtafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshmachine elvesdumbsreincarnatin traptricksters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket