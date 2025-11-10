US doctor in Gaza: No kid gets shot twice by mistake by sniper

American doctor Mark Perlmutter, who worked in Gaza with the WHO, describes the deliberate targeting of children:

➡️ He treated two children with precise bullet wounds: One in the chest (exactly where a stethoscope would go) and a second in the head

➡️ One six-year-old boy was found by his father after being shot twice. When he arrived at the hospital, Dr. Perlmutter discovered the child "had no organs." The exit wound was the size of an American football, destroying his spine and everything in his chest

💬 "No kid gets shot twice by mistake by a sniper. It doesn't happen by mistake... That's targeted assassinations," he concludes.