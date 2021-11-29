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Marburg Symptoms Originate From Covid-19 Jabs
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440 views • November 29, 2021
MIRRORED from: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJlusK7mIVj7/
Rambaldi's Eye
Working for the past 22 years at a major teaching hospital in Ireland, Kieran Morrissey blows the whistle on what he believes is the truth behind the current scare campaign of the new ‘Marburg virus’, with evidence to support his claim that Marburg symptoms are—in fact—the adverse effects of taking CoVID-19 jabs. The Marburg Plandemic is part of the ‘long-con’!
Rambaldi's Eye
Working for the past 22 years at a major teaching hospital in Ireland, Kieran Morrissey blows the whistle on what he believes is the truth behind the current scare campaign of the new ‘Marburg virus’, with evidence to support his claim that Marburg symptoms are—in fact—the adverse effects of taking CoVID-19 jabs. The Marburg Plandemic is part of the ‘long-con’!
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