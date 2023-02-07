Disaster in Turkey, Global Cooling, Deadly Covid Hospital Protocol, and an Interview with Wayne Morrow | The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell

Tragedy strikes in Turkey as two catastrophic earthquakes devastate the region. As a real crisis shatters the peace overseas, our technocratic elites persist in perpetuating the climate change canard at home, even as a remarkable new report shows an end to global temperature increases.
Rebecca Terrell and Daniel Natal break down the details in today’s episode of The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell. Also featured: a moving interview with the founder of the Our Amazing Grace movement, and Wayne Morrow of The John Birch Society.
Topics covered: Al Gore, Brain Wave Surveillance, The Constitutional Convention Trojan Horse, and much more.
Catch us Monday through Friday at 3 PM ET at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 PM ET.
