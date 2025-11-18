Israeli envoy slams children's drawings promoting peace in Gaza - shameful Jew, demands them taken down for not mentioning Israel : (

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Shameful!' – Israeli envoy slams children's drawings for not mentioning Israel
A children’s “world peace” exhibition placed at the main entrance of UN headquarters was sharply criticized by Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon.
💬 “Nothing about Israel. Nothing about our hostages. Look what they have. They don't recognize Israel. They promote hate in those drawings," he said.