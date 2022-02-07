MD Exposes Dangers of 5G Tech, Condemns Small Cell Tower Legislation

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Wireless radiation has biological effects. Period. This is no longer a subject for debate. When you look at Pub Med and the peer-reviewed literature and these effects are seen in all lifeforms, plants, animals, insects, microbes. In humans we have clear evidence of cancer. There is no question. We have evidence of DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, which is the precursor of congestive heart failure, neuropsychiatric effects. So 5G is not a conversation about whether or not these biological effects exist. They clearly do. 5G is a conversation about unsustainable healthcare expenditures.
Read Dr Goldberg's full testimony: https://www.connersclinic.com/md-expo...
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