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Who’s REALLY Responsible For Inflation & Food Crisis? (Hint: It’s Us)
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The Jimmy Dore Show
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The conventional wisdom in the western press is that inflation and the food crisis are caused by Russia, specifically Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports. But the truth is quite different, and involves choices made by NATO and Ukraine, even if the corporate media in the United States will never tell you that.

Jimmy and his panel of The Dive’s Jackson Hinkle and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the REAL reasons for the food crisis and rising prices – or at least one of the big ones.

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Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

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#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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