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House GOP: Inflation driven by Biden spending is creating financial hardship
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140 views • December 10, 2021
A new Gallup poll says that 45 percent of American households report hardship triggered by higher inflation and now House GOP leaders are speaking out, saying that much of the inflation is due to excessive spending by Democrats. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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