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KERRY CHANT DEMON TRANNY ON A POWER TRIP -- AUSTRALIA - aka - NAZI GERMANY
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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311 views • September 11, 2021
There are two reasons for Covid/ the Flu infections. One is the mRNA vaccine which spreads Covid/ the Flu.

The other is the refusal of the Western medical establishment to prevent and treat Covid with HCQ or Ivermectin.

The massive outbreak of new Covid cases in the most vaccinated countries–Israel 84%, Iceland 95%, Gibraltar 99%–has made it completely clear that the mRNA vaccine does not protect against Covid infection. Fauci, a life-long shill for Big Pharma, is delighted. His solution to the failure of the “vaccine” (it is not a vaccine) is more vaccine. Booster shots are needed, he says, every 5 to 8 months to keep Covid at bay. In other words profits forever for Big Pharma.

But the failure of the mRNA vaccine is far more serious than the failure to protect. The vaccine itself causes illnesses and deaths identical to Covid illnesses and deaths as the massive number of deaths and health injuries in the adverse vaccine reaction databases indicate, the “vaccine” creates variants capable of escaping immune response, and the vaccinated are contagious and dangerous to the unvaccinated.

In other words, the so-called breakthrough cases that are now overwhelming the most vaccinated countries are caused by vaccination. To continue jabbing people risks such death and injury and counterproductive totalitarian policies as to lead to societal collapse.

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censorshiphoaxdeceptionliesmind controlcommunismpropagandaunainwo1984manipulationagenda 21transhumanismdystopiamasksmsm liesfeudalismlockdownscovidplandemiccurfews
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