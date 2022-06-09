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Bret Weinstein: I will be vindicated over Covid
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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237 views • June 09, 2022
Posted 6June2022 UnHerd:
Before the pandemic, evolutionary biologist and former Evergreen professor Bret Weinstein was lauded by both sides of the political divide for his insights into the crisis on American campuses. As a member of the so-called ‘intellectual dark web’, Weinstein was expanding his audience and being profiled by legacy media like the New York Times. Then the pandemic began and his heterodox perspective suddenly fell out of favour, even with many of his erstwhile allies.

Advocating for alternative treatments for Covid, questioning the efficacy of the global vaccine programme and challenging narratives of the pandemic came at a cost. Without warning, the Dark Horse podcast was demonetised on YouTube and Weinstein was forced to split from the views of his former friends and supporters.

So, how can we seek truth in such divided times? Freddie Sayers invited Bret into the UnHerd studio in London to try to understand what his views really are.

Covid-19, vaccine, Anthony Fauci, FDA, CDC, corruption, Covid alternative treatments, big pharma, global pharmaceutical industry, bribes, new world order,
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big pharmacorruptionfdacdcvaccinenew world orderbribesanthony faucicovid-19covid alternative treatmentsglobal pharmaceutical industry
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