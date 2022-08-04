Prophecy 115 - Beware of the Totalitarian Dictatorship Coming to America & World! YAH'S Anger as America goes into a severe decline after electing Obama (Also Prophecy 147 Salvation Prayer) mirrored

this is a mirrored video

Prophecy 115 - Beware of the Totalitarian Dictatorship Coming to America & World!



Obama then and it’s Biden now. This Prophecy was given in September 30, 2009 and released October 12, 2009. Now everyone can see it come to pass in the year of 2020.



Never forget that this video would be banned on YouTube, so therefore I’m grateful to have a Rumble account with no censorship where we have a place to show our love and appreciation for Trump on social media. Everyone, please pray for Rumble & also Telegram, the only other social media we have at this time.



Though the whole Prophecy came a month later, on September 5, 2009 YAHUVEH spoke to me in my slept and HE said—

Totalitarian dictatorship. Totalitarian dictatorship. Totalitarian dictatorship. Elisheva warn them. The one who calls himself "President of the United States" [2009] wants America to be ruled by a totalitarian dictatorship.

The best health care, [like for example under "Obama care"], will only be for the rich. There will only be two classes of people: the wealthy and those who are now considered the middle class. The middle class will serve the wealthy. And the poor will slowly be killed off through forced vaccinations, forced abortions and denial of medical care.



The government will rule everything. And they will decide who will live and who will die.



End of Word



The main part of the Prophecy is in the video.

****

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html



The False Blue Beam Rapture:

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html



Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html



And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred





If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme



See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html





