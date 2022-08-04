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Prophecy 115 - Beware of the Totalitarian Dictatorship Coming to America & World! YAH'S Anger as America goes into a severe decline after electing Obama (Also Prophecy 147 Salvation Prayer) mirrored
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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84 views • August 04, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

Prophecy 115 - Beware of the Totalitarian Dictatorship Coming to America & World!

Obama then and it’s Biden now. This Prophecy was given in September 30, 2009 and released October 12, 2009. Now everyone can see it come to pass in the year of 2020.

Never forget that this video would be banned on YouTube, so therefore I’m grateful to have a Rumble account with no censorship where we have a place to show our love and appreciation for Trump on social media. Everyone, please pray for Rumble & also Telegram, the only other social media we have at this time.

Though the whole Prophecy came a month later, on September 5, 2009 YAHUVEH spoke to me in my slept and HE said—
Totalitarian dictatorship. Totalitarian dictatorship. Totalitarian dictatorship. Elisheva warn them. The one who calls himself "President of the United States" [2009] wants America to be ruled by a totalitarian dictatorship.
The best health care, [like for example under "Obama care"], will only be for the rich. There will only be two classes of people: the wealthy and those who are now considered the middle class. The middle class will serve the wealthy. And the poor will slowly be killed off through forced vaccinations, forced abortions and denial of medical care.

The government will rule everything. And they will decide who will live and who will die.

End of Word

The main part of the Prophecy is in the video.

****

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: 

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 

The False Blue Beam Rapture: 

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html  

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html 

 
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred  

 
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw  
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc  
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html  


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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