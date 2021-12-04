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Many Fish: FYI Amazon 24/7 Scan Track Trace Monitor. Skynet.[03.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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20 views • December 04, 2021
A bit of useful information. Know your enemy!
Be wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.
Skynet beast system literally ready to be unleashed, only Jesus saves. His grace and peace be with you all.
Can't find the link to that guy now.

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

Many Fish Many Fishers
5795 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Agxb306f8LU/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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