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New Zealand Market that asked its people to get vaccinated lost 60% of the Market and the unvaccinated went and started their own Market next to it which is seeing tremendous growth.
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282 views • January 07, 2022
New Zealand Market that asked its people to get vaccinated lost 60% of the Market and the unvaccinated went and started their own Market next to it which is seeing tremendous growth.
This has gotta be the BEST and most HILARIOUS news to come out of New Zealand 🇳🇿
Good on them!
GO WOKE GO BROKE 👏👏👏
The People Have Awakened!
This has gotta be the BEST and most HILARIOUS news to come out of New Zealand 🇳🇿
Good on them!
GO WOKE GO BROKE 👏👏👏
The People Have Awakened!
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