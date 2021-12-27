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8. The Day of the Lord (Return of Jesus Christ)
Crossroad of Truth
Crossroad of Truth
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21 views • December 27, 2021
The Second Coming of Jesus Christ will occur just as sure as the first coming 2000 years ago. But this time, He will come to raise the dead believers and execute judgement and wrath on the unbelieving and sinful world. Anyone reading this should feel privileged to live in the most exciting and historic time of humanity. If you are not a follower in Jesus Christ, this is your wake up call, in this very important message you will hear God's call and you too can be on the roll when it's called up yonder if you turn to accept and follow Jesus as your Lord and Saviour.

When the King Comes Back; A WAKE UP CALL!!; The Millennial Age; Timeline of the End Times; Day of the Lord = Second Coming of Christ; Why We Need Salvation; What Jesus Said of His Return; When Did Jesus Say He Would Return; Authority of Scripture; The Lord’s Return; Christ’s Return at End of Tribulation; The Day of the Lord; A Day of Darkness; God’s Purpose for His Church; Go Preach the Gospel.
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org

#crossroadoftruth #EndTimesBibleProphecy #TheDayOfTheLord #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #EndTimes #BibleProphecy
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second coming of christday of the lordwhen the king comes backa wake up callthe millennial agetimeline of the end timeswhy we need salvationwhat jesus said of his returnwhen did jesus say he would returnauthority of scripturethe lords returnchrists return at end of tribulationoilvet discourse
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