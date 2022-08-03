Finally! Ukraine Used a German MARS II Long-Range MLRS To Destroy Russia

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US Military News
Aug 2, 2022 Ukrainian troops get their latest weapon injection from Germany. The Mars II Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is said to have arrived in Kyiv.
The head of the German Defense Ministry, Christine Lambrecht, declined to reveal how many lethal weapons were being delivered to Ukraine but said the MARS II shipment was accompanied by three PzH 2000 155mm self-propelled howitzers.
The MARS II, also called MLRS-E, is an upgraded version of the MARS, which is the German version of the American-made M270 MLRS. MARS II can fire 12 guided and unguided rockets in less than 60 seconds. The MARS II has a launch pod mounted on the rear of the tracked chassis featuring 12 launch tubes.
Video Credit:
Bundeswehr
Department of Defense
NATO
Defence of Ukraine
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbk4NyK6ZXk