Interview with Tim Ballard, Jim Caviezel & Alejandro Monteverde on the film SOUND OF FREEDOM, premiering on July 4, 2023. Break the Silence, Save the Children. Make It A Priority! We Need You On This!

FLASHPOINT ARMY WE NEED YOU! Go to https://Angel.com/Flashpoint to purchase or gift tickets to the "Sound of Freedom" Movie to help support them! Using this link will show them how much support came from FlashPoint!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.