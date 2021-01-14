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終末の備え * 獣のしるし * 城壁を築く時 by Heaven Exists
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42 views • January 14, 2021
■■動画より■■
今こそ 神のことについて本当に真剣になるべき時、自分の魂や自分の救いに本当に真剣になるべき時です。この世や 世にあるものを頼りにしてはいけません。今こそ イエスに立ち返らなくてはいけません。サバイバル・モード でいなくてはいけません。物事は またたく間に変わります。イエスが戻って来られます。そして 本当に反キリストが現われ、『獣のしるし』が やって来ます。それに備えていなくてはいけません。イエスと親密でいなくては、通過することはできません。
元動画（Original Video）：
REVELATION: WE WILL BE SHOCKED, THE END -Time to Build Your Wall - MARK OF BEAST
(https://youtu.be/lsFstXwCV5U)
動画著作権（Copyright）：Heaven Exists (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrOug6Q95esPTbSXsvI_-Lg)
#コロナ禍#終末預言#霊的戦い
今こそ 神のことについて本当に真剣になるべき時、自分の魂や自分の救いに本当に真剣になるべき時です。この世や 世にあるものを頼りにしてはいけません。今こそ イエスに立ち返らなくてはいけません。サバイバル・モード でいなくてはいけません。物事は またたく間に変わります。イエスが戻って来られます。そして 本当に反キリストが現われ、『獣のしるし』が やって来ます。それに備えていなくてはいけません。イエスと親密でいなくては、通過することはできません。
元動画（Original Video）：
REVELATION: WE WILL BE SHOCKED, THE END -Time to Build Your Wall - MARK OF BEAST
(https://youtu.be/lsFstXwCV5U)
動画著作権（Copyright）：Heaven Exists (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrOug6Q95esPTbSXsvI_-Lg)
#コロナ禍#終末預言#霊的戦い
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