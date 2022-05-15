X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2775a - The [CB] Wants Us Broke And Hungry, Narrative Fail

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The [CB] Wants Us Broke And Hungry, Narrative Fail
The [DS]/[CB] are trying everything to bring us into their new system by using inflation to make us broke and shutting down the supply chains to make us hungry, this is failing because the people know who to blame.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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