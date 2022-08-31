8 numbers PROVE our economy & energy crisis are WORSENING

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Glenn Beck
Aug 30, 2022 Americans are struggling to pay rent, with millions expecting to be evicted by the end of August. In fact, evictions are spiking in major cities across the U.S. Additionally, car payments — for both new and used cars — have skyrocketed to INSANE levels. And it’s not just America. Prices and electricity costs around the world prove one thing: Our economy AND our energy crisis is worsening. In this clip, Glenn shares 8 numbers — plus a SHOCKING story from England — that prove we’re facing more financial difficulties ahead. Plus, he explains WHY this is happening.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3GDVpQE_Us