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Dan's Serpent Trail - how the Tribe of Dan fulfilled Bible prophecies related to it
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99 views • November 22, 2021
The Tribe of Dan is one of the 12 Tribes of Israel. There are interesting Bible prophecies that this tribe has fulfilled. The fulfillment of those prophecies stand out as the testimonies to the modern identity of the tribes of Israel, as well as to the veracity of the Holy Scriptures.
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