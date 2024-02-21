Create New Account
TRIGGERED · | · Donald Trump Jr with Darren Beattie [excerpt]
Published Yesterday

TRIGGERED · | · The “official” J6 pipe bomb story never made any sense. And with what we just learned, it’s simply flat-out impossible. We get into some real talk about the DEI regime. Can technological progress countervail diversity incompetence? Darren Beattie explains.


