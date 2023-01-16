Gowdy blasts media for being 'right on cue' in its defense of Biden scandal

Fox News host Trey Gowdy sounds off on the media's double standard on the discovery of classified documents in President Biden and former President Trump's homes on 'Sunday Night in America.'
#foxnews #fox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.